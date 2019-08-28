Mark Travers’ hat-trick of penalty saves puts Bournemouth through

Bournemouth’s young Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers saved all three Forest Green penalties to send Eddie Howe’s men into the third round of the Carabao Cup thanks to a 3-0 penalty shootout win after a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium.

The 20-year-old saved spot-kicks from Joseph Mills, Kevin Dawson and James Morton as the Premier League side triumphed over the League Two side in the shootout.

Jordon Ibe also saw his penalty saved by the heroic Jojo Wollacott but Joshua King, Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing converted for the hosts.

Midfielder Gavin Kilkenny completed a great day as he made his first senior start for Bournemouth after being named in the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad.

THIRD-ROUND DRAW

Wolves v Reading

Oxford United v West Ham

Watford v Swansea City

Brighton v Aston Villa

Sheffield United v Sunderland

Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Portsmouth v Southampton

Burton Albion v Bournemouth

Preston North End v Manchester City

MK Dons v Liverpool

Manchester United v Rochdale

Luton Town v Leicester City

Chelsea v Grimsby Town/Macclesfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday v Everton

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Crawley Town v Stoke City

Ties to be played the week beginning September 22nd