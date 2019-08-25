FAI Cup round-up: Crumlin book their place in the quarter-finals

Alan McGreal scored the goal of the game as a dominant first half display earned Crumlin United a 3-1 win over Lucan United at Armagh Road in Sunday’s FAI Cup second round clash.

The Leinster Senior League champions thus enter Monday morning’s quarter-final draw as the only non-league side left in the competition.

LSL Division 1A winners Lucan started brightly with Andrew Bracken blowing a one-on-one with Crumlin keeper Michael Quinn before finding themselves behind on 10 minutes, Gareth Brady’s free kick to the back post turned into his own net by opposite left-back Shane Maloney.

Crumlin doubled their lead from a harshly awarded penalty on 18 minutes after Dean Kelly’s cross struck the hand of Boby Mazono. Jake Donnelly just about found the corner of the net from the spot despite goalkeeper Ian Molloy getting a hand to the ball.

Crumlin added a sublime third goal on 41 minutes. Skipper Thomas Hyland’s deep diagonal ball found McGreal who controlled it superbly to tee up a left-foot finish.

Lucan got a goal back on 69 minutes, Paddy Seery meeting central defensive partner Sean Cronin’s deep free kick to score with a header that hit a post and went in off keeper Quinn.

In a crazy game at the Showgrounds on Saturday night, Sligo Rovers came from two goals down to beat First Division Limerick 6-2 in a match that had a missed penalty and saw four players sent off – three from the First Division visitors.

Limerick silenced the home crowd with a well-taken double from Karl O’Sullivan inside 10 minutes.

John Mahon and Daryl Fordyce had chances for Sligo before striker Romeo Parkes pulled a goal back.

Limerick native Ronan Coughlan equalised on the half hour before then missing a penalty.

The action continued apace with Sligo’s Bermudian defender Dante Leverock the first player to see red on 38 minutes after clashing with Limerick striker Kieran Hanlon.

Five minutes later, busy Clare referee Rob Hennessy also sent off Limerick captain Shaun Kelly for a second yellow card offence.

A fine strike from distance by Regan Donelon then put Sligo ahead for the first time in the tie right on the blow of the interval.

Parkes added his second goal of the night a minute into the second half with midfielder David Cawley all but sealing victory for Sligo with their fifth goal on the hour.

But there was more incident to come as Limerick had both Clyde O’Connell and Jason Hughes dismissed inside two minutes, O’Connell for a bad tackle on Kris Twardek while Hughes appeared to clash with a steward on the sideline.

Twardek added Sligo’s sixth goal in the 77th minute, crashing his shot home off the underside of the crossbar.

Inishowen League side Glengad United’s first foray into the FAI Cup came to an end at Maginn Park in Buncrana as they were beaten 2-0 by Waterford.

The Premier Division side dominated for good spell but didn’t break down the Junior side’s resistance until the 69th minute when a shot from striker Michael O’Connor somehow got through a crowded area to enter the corner of the net past keeper Kevin McLaughlin.

Georgie Poynton played winger Cory Galvin through to score Waterford’s second goal 10 minutes later.