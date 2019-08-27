Manchester United left back Luke Shaw ruled out for at least five weeks

Left back Luke Shaw will be out for at least five weeks due to a hamstring injury, in what is a sizeable blow to Manchester United.

Shaw has been left devastated by a problem suffered in Saturday’s defeat to Crystal Palace, meaning he is set to miss four games for the club and also on potential selection for England’s upcoming internationals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær will now consider how to replace the 24-year-old. United’s manager has Ashley Young, the club captain, or, possibly, Marcos Rojo to fill the position. The latter is primarily a centre back, though was voted into the 2014 World Cup Fifa team of the tournament at left back. Diogo Dalot, who operates in the position, is injured, and the 18-year-old Angel Gomes is a further alternative.

The injury to Shaw means Rojo is less likely to depart the club before the continental transfer window closes on September 2nd.

The matches Shaw will be unavailable for are Southampton, Leicester City, West Ham United and Arsenal. If he recovers as is expected the trip to Newcastle United on October 6th would be the first for which Solskjær could select him.

Anthony Martial, who injured a thigh against Palace, is not expected to be available for Saturday’s trip to Southampton. Whether the problem is serious enough to keep the Frenchman out for a considerable time and so prevent Alexis Sanchez’s proposed loan to Inter Milan is yet to be established. – Guardian