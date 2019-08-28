Former League of Ireland title winner Ray Keogh dies

Winger played in clubs on both sides of the border during his playing career

 

Ray Keogh, a member of the League of Ireland title winning Drumcondra side of 1961 has died. His funeral will take place at 10am on Thursday morning at the Church of the Miraculous Medal, Bird Avenue.

Keogh, who grew up in Milltown, had spells with Home Farm and Shamrock Rovers before joining “Drums” where the winger enjoyed considerable success between 1960 and 1964. Said to have been the first black player to play in the league, he went on to have spells at Portadown, Cork Hibernian and Drogheda United.

Later, after having played representative games for the League, he moved in coaching and was player/manager at Tullamore Town for a time. He is survived by his sons Jeffrey, Justin, Ray, his daughter Louise, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

