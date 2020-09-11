Marcelo Bielsa signs new one-year deal with Leeds

They launch their first Premier League campaign in 16 years against Liverpool

After 16 years in exile, Leeds United are counting down the hours until their return to Premier League action, under manager Marcelo Bielsa. File photograph: Getty Images

Leeds have announced head coach Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal.

Bielsa, whose side launch their first Premier League campaign in 16 years at Liverpool on Saturday, confirmed on Thursday he would stay at Elland Road for at least one more season.

A club statement read: “Leeds are pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club to remain as head coach for the 2020-21 season.”

Leeds fans had grown increasingly anxious over the delay in the announcement despite the club’s assurances since the end of last season that they expected Bielsa to renew his deal.

The club added: “Under his tenure, starting with a fine 3-1 victory over Stoke City at Elland Road in August 2018, the former Argentina and Chile head coach has taken charge of a total of 100 games for the Whites, winning 56, drawing 17 and losing 27 over two seasons.

“Bielsa last season guided Leeds to the Sky Bet Championship title, winning the league by 10 points and creating history in the club’s centenary campaign.

“The feat earned Leeds United a return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, which will get under way on Saturday, with an away trip to Anfield to take on champions Liverpool.”

