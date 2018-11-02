Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne out for up to six weeks

Belgian limped off in only his second appearance since recovery from knee injury

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City goes down injured during the Carabao Cup fourth round match with Fulham. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne is set to be out for up to six weeks after suffering ligament damage in his left knee during Thursday night’s Carabao Cup win over Fulham.

In what was only De Bruyne’s second start since a three-month absence following ligament damage to his right knee, the Manchester City midfielder sustained the injury in the 86th minute of their 2-0 home victory. In January 2016 De Bruyne also seriously injured his right knee and ankle ligaments.

The club confirmed that De Bruyne underwent scans at the City Football Academy on Friday. “No surgery is needed but he is expected to be out for between five-six weeks,” they said. – Guardian service

