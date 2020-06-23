Man United’s Scott McTominay signs new five-year deal

Academy graduate has impressed under Solskjaer and extends contract to 2025

Scott McTominay has signed a new deal with Manchester United until 2025. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has signed a new and improved deal until 2025, with the option of a further a year.

The 23-year-old made his debut in 2017 and has made 75 appearances for the club, scoring six goals.

Academy graduate McTominay has shone for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season and has now signed a new five-year contract.

“Whilst I understand that we all have so many other things to think about at the moment, I’m so happy to sign this contract and play a part in the future ahead for this team,” the Scotland international said.

“All I have ever known is United and I hope that my passion for the club shows every time I go onto the pitch. I’ll continue to give everything for this club whenever I pull on the shirt.

“I want to thank the manager for the faith he has shown in me and everyone at the club that has helped me to get where I am today.

“I’m looking forward to finishing this season on a high and hopefully achieving our aims.”

McTominay has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, despite missing two months due to a knee injury, and has been one of Solskjaer’s standout players.

“Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield,” the United boss said.

“He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott’s attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years.

“As we always say the academy is the bedrock of the club and having come through the system everyone knows that Scott has shown the exact mentality that you need to succeed at Manchester United.

“I look forward to seeing his continued improvement in the years to come.”

