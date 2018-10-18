Luke Shaw agrees new five-year Manchester United deal

23-year-old defender has enjoyed a strong start to the season
Luke Shaw has signed a new five-year deal at Manchester United. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has agreed a new five-year contract at the Premier League club after a strong start to the season, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Shaw’s United career has been interrupted by poor form and injuries since he joined the club from Southampton for £27 million in 2014, but the 23-year-old has started seven league games and scored one goal this season.

“Since I came to United, it’s been a whirlwind four years that have passed so quickly. I am very proud to sign my new contract and continue my stay at this great club,” Shaw, whose deal also has the option of a further year, said.

“I want to thank everybody that has stood by me and shown me huge support – the management, my team-mates and the fans.

“I want to let everyone know that I will give everything I have to repay them and deliver success over the years to come. I’m still very young with a lot more to learn and I can’t wait to continue my progress under Jose Mourinho. ”

It is reported that the left back’s new deal would see him earn £150,000 a week.

His consistent performances for United have also earned him a recall to the England squad after he was left out for their World Cup campaign in Russia earlier this year.

Shaw was a regular in former United boss Louis van Gaal’s team until he broke his leg in two places against PSV Eindhoven in September 2015. He missed two months of the 2016-17 campaign with a groin problem and then twice had operations on his foot.

Shaw had struggled to get into Mourinho’s United team last term, with the Portuguese critical of his attitude. But the manager said Shaw fully deserved his new contract.

“He understood his development process, he has worked really hard at every level and he always believes in himself which is a great attribute to have,” Mourinho added.

“Luke is still young and is improving all the time and he must feel very proud of himself. I am delighted that we are keeping such a talented young English player with a bright future ahead of him.”

