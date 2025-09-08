Heimir Hallgrímsson commends Ireland’s characterful comeback as focus shifts to Armenia

The narrative around the Republic of Ireland needing to beat Hungary in their opening World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night can be revised following a hectic 2-2 draw.

Hallgrímsson’s team need to beat Armenia in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Anything less than three points and Ireland’s destiny is reliant on other results, like Portugal versus Hungary in Budapest, also on Tuesday, following a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired 5-0 defeat of Armenia at the Republican Stadium in the hours before a madcap contest in Dublin.

Ronaldo struck twice in Yerevan to bring his international tally to 140 goals while the 40-year-old’s fellow Saudi Arabia-based team-mates, Joao Felix (two) and Joao Cancelo, also scored to make it abundantly clear why Portugal are ranked sixth in the world and Armenia 105th.

Hungary also emphasised their 38th place on the Fifa charts to Ireland’s 60th by deflating the atmosphere of a 50,137 crowd at the Aviva with early goals from Barnabás Varga and Roland Salai.

Ireland’s jittery start was indicative of the mental fragility of a group that the FAI cannot afford to provide with a sports psychologist.

“It is psychologically difficult to come back from 2-0 down at this level, especially against a team like Hungary who are 30 places above us in the Fifa rankings,” Hallgrímsson observed. “I give a lot of credit to the players for that, but we are not happy with a point, that is why I didn’t celebrate. We had 40 crosses and should have done better with all that possession, but we threw everything at them.”

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson after the match. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Any sports psychologist worth their salt would have studied reactance theory, which neatly explains how the Irishplayers restored the threatened freedoms caused by those early Hungary goals.

The most alarming aspect of Ireland’s opening gambit was the amount of errors by Premier League regulars Nathan Collins and Matt Doherty, the very pair who are supposed to be immune to lapses in concentration in a green shirt.

“You mention [Collins and Doherty],” said Hallgrímsson. “I think it was collective and probably more psychological after conceding in the early stages. [We] became a little passive but we grew into the game. The rest is history.”

Irish teams have always leaned into chaos over calmness when superior opponents travel to Lansdowne Road.

“If it helps us, I’d really like more chaos than calmness,” Hallgrímsson added. “We had so much energy and physical strength that we shouldn’t be a calm team. We should use that power to help us win games.

“I hope the Armenians cannot hold us in their hands like kites. That’s what happened in this game.”

All the key statistics pointed to a famous Ireland victory. Goals from starting striker Evan Ferguson and his understudy Adam Idah. Sixty two per cent possession, 23 attempts on Dénes Dibusz’s goal from 75 attacks against a 10-man Hungary.

The bombardment of Dibusz was simplified and ramped up after Sallai’s needless red card for a foul on Dara O’Shea in the 53rd minute.

Hungary's Roland Sallai is shown a red card by German referee Harm Osmers. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“After the sending off we went man v man, which meant we won the ball back immediately. That helped us tremendously.”

Hungary manager Marco Rossi felt German referee Harm Osmers allowed Ireland to rough up his team. Sallai was merely reacting, the Italian claimed. Hallgrímsson countered by saying the Hungarian players “pissed off” Osmers by diving and wasting time.

The countries meet again on November 16th.

With temperatures expected to hit 32 degrees for Tuesday’s game in Armenia (kick-off 5pm Irish time) and Eduard Spertsyan’s wonder strike at the Republican Stadium in 2022 landing a hammer blow to the Stephen Kenny project, Ireland are forewarned.

“We should respect Armenia. It is just like Iceland when we got to Eurovision, we always feel like we have the best song but never [get past] the qualifying round.”

He intends to freshen up his team, with Ferguson expected to start alongside Idah as the pair’s aerial threats were a major factor when Ireland embraced the agricultural approach at 2-0 down.

“We will take pride in what we did, especially the second-half – coming back, showing character, showing spirit, showing power, showing energy.

“And just remember how good we can be when we play on our front foot. But let’s also learn from what happened.

“They are all grown men, they know that the start of the game was not good enough. We don’t need to roll around in negativity, especially after how the game finished.”