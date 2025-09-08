House Democrats share Trump ‘birthday note’ to Jeffrey Epstein

Democrats on the United States House oversight committee have released a scanned copy of a “birthday note” that Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein and which was eventually compiled into an album of messages to celebrate Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.

The sexually suggestive note to Epstein includes a conversation between Mr Trump and the late sex offender, with a naked female silhouette drawn around it.

The president’s signature is at the bottom of the note.

“Happy birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the note reads.

🚨🚨HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist.



Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2Mq8Hu3LY — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

The committee recently subpoenaed the Epstein estate for more documents as part of their investigation into the handling of the Epstein case.

Mr Trump has denied writing a letter for the birthday book, and even sued the Wall Street Journal for defamation when they first reported his contribution. – Guardian