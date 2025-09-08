US

House Democrats share Trump ‘birthday note’ to Jeffrey Epstein

US president had denied writing a letter for a 50th birthday book

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, in 1997. File photograph: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, in 1997. File photograph: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
Mon Sept 08 2025 - 21:34

Democrats on the United States House oversight committee have released a scanned copy of a “birthday note” that Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein and which was eventually compiled into an album of messages to celebrate Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.

The sexually suggestive note to Epstein includes a conversation between Mr Trump and the late sex offender, with a naked female silhouette drawn around it.

The president’s signature is at the bottom of the note.

“Happy birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the note reads.

READ MORE

Ukraine war: Mixed signals from European states on any future peacekeeping force

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un arrives in Beijing on board armoured train ahead of military parade

Friedrich Merz’s first 100 days in office: Furious allies and disastrous polls

Germany’s Israel pivot is raising fears among Jewish residents

The committee recently subpoenaed the Epstein estate for more documents as part of their investigation into the handling of the Epstein case.

Mr Trump has denied writing a letter for the birthday book, and even sued the Wall Street Journal for defamation when they first reported his contribution. – Guardian

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter