Klopp happy for Liverpool to prioritise solidity over swagger

Side can become first Liverpool team to give away only three goals in opening nine games

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Andy Hunter

Jürgen Klopp: “With the number of games we have it’s not about chasing a game always like crazy.” Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Jürgen Klopp: “With the number of games we have it’s not about chasing a game always like crazy.” Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

 

Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool’s impressive defensive record this season is the result of prioritising solidity over attacking fluency and a mark of his team’s growing maturity.

No Liverpool team in history has conceded as few as three goals in the opening nine matches of a league campaign, but that record can be achieved with a clean sheet at Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Klopp admits the focus on defensive improvement has had a detrimental effect on Liverpool’s forward play, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino yet to recapture last season’s heights, but was necessary to provide a platform for a title challenge. He insists Liverpool can develop defensively “without killing our nature”.

The Liverpool manager, who could have Salah and Mané available after international injury problems, said: “We want to be stronger defensively but that doesn’t mean we don’t have interest in offensive things. It is normal in a period of adaptation. You put the focus a bit more on something – close this gap, close this space – and immediately you lose a bit of the fluency in something else. But we have created enough chances, it’s just that we didn’t use them like we used them in the best period of last season.

“We have had good results and scored goals but it’s obvious we can improve. We need to keep the stability, no doubt about that. What we’ve done defensively so far is credit to the whole team. We don’t concede a lot of shots in general. It’s not that we don’t concede because Alisson makes one world-class save after another. We don’t let them shoot often and that’s the best thing.”

Pressing game

“Liverpool rank ninth for the effectiveness of their pressing game among Premier League teams this season, according to Opta. Klopp believes the statistic reflects a change in opposition tactics against Liverpool‚” and his team’s maturity when in winning positions rather than a radical departure from pressing on his part.

“It’s more the case that teams don’t usually play against us,” explained Klopp. “They over-play our pressing with long balls, which makes sense. In a lot of games our counter-press has been really good, which is much more important in terms of losing the ball and winning it back. In terms of the high press, it depends on the style of play of the other team. You can’t do it if they don’t play. It’s not that we don’t want to do it any more. If they play, then we should be there.

“It’s not been a proper plan to sit back a little bit more but we have done that after being 1-0 or 2-0 up in games. We did sit back a bit more to not give space away, that’s true. It’s a question of maturity and that makes absolute sense. With the number of games we have it’s not about chasing a game always like crazy – you have to be smart. We try to be that without killing our nature.”

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.