Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Chelsea (2) v Manchester United (8), 12.30pm – Live Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League

Antonio Rudiger is expected to shake off a groin problem to play for Chelsea. Midfielder Ross Barkley is likely to be fit after a knock playing for England, but Ethan Ampadu is out with a knee injury sustained playing for Wales.

Manchester United are set to welcome midfielder Ander Herrera back but Diogo Dalot, Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw all picked up problems on international duty. Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are expected to remain sidelined.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Chelsea 1, Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

Last five league matches: Chelsea W W D D W; Man Utd W W D L W

Top scorers: Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 8; Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 4

Match odds: H 8-11 A 15-4 D 11-4

Referee: Mike Dean

Bournemouth (6) v Southampton (16)

Bournemouth have doubts over Ryan Fraser (hamstring) and Joshua King (ankle). Left back Charlie Daniels (knee) is closing in on a return, while midfielder Kyle Taylor (calf) also continues his rehabilitation.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is fit to feature for Southampton after recovering from a minor hamstring problem. Boss Mark Hughes reported no other fitness concerns as Saints seek to end a three-game losing streak.

Last season: Southampton 2 Bournemouth 1, Bournemouth 1 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Bournemouth L W L W W; Southampton W D L L L

Top scorers: Joshua King, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 4; Danny Ings (Southampton) 4

Match odds: H 1-1 A 27-10 D 5-2

Referee: Lee Probert

Cardiff (20) v Fulham (17)

Joe Ralls begins a three-match ban for Cardiff but is set to be out even longer after chipping a bone in his knee during the defeat to Tottenham he was sent off in. Aron Gunnarsson (knee) and goalkeeper Alex Smithies (shoulder) are available but Danny Ward (knee) is out and Gary Madine (virus) is struggling.

Fulham will be without Joe Bryan and Tom Cairney due to a hamstring injury and lack of match fitness, respectively. Timothy Fosu-Mensah could yet feature as he nears a full recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Cardiff L L L L L; Fulham D L D L L

Top scorers: Ferrando Victor Camarasa, Josh Murphy, Danny Ward, Souleymane Bamba and Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff) 1; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 5

Match odds: H 29-20 A 9-5 D 12-5

Referee: Kevin Friend

Manchester City (1) v Burnley (12)

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City after two months out with a knee injury. Ilkay Gundogan (hamstring) could be out for another two to three weeks but fellow midfielder Fabian Delph is back in contention after almost a month out.

Steven Defour could make his Premier League return for Burnley, having suffered a serious knee injury in January. James Tarkowski is set to play despite a groin niggle. Nick Pope (shoulder), Ben Gibson (hernia) and Robbie Brady (hamstring) are all making good progress while Stephen Ward (knee) is set to be sidelined for several weeks.

Last season: Burnley 1 Man City 1, Man City 3 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Man City W W W W D; Burnley L L W W D

Top scorers: Sergio Agüero (Man City) 8; Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 3

Match odds: H 1-14 A 33-1 D 11-1

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Newcastle (19) v Brighton (13)

Ciaran Clark is out for Newcastle after returning injured from Ireland international duty with a thigh injury. Paul Dummett (hamstring) is available but Salomon Rondon (thigh) is still out, as is Florian Lejeune (knee).

Brighton midfielder Davy Propper will be absent due to an ankle injury. Pascal Gross could be involved after returning to training following an ankle problem, while Dale Stephens (hamstring) and Gaetan Bong (knee) also face late fitness tests.

Last season: Newcastle 0 Brighton 0, Brighton 1 Newcastle 0

Last five league matches: Newcastle L L D L L; Brighton D D L L W

Top scorers: Mato Joselu (Newcastle) 2; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 5

Match odds: H 5-4 A 5-2 D 21-10

Referee: Andre Marriner

West Ham (15) v Tottenham (5), Live Sky Sports Premier League

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic (knee) is fit despite returning early from international duty with Austria. Javier Hernandez (illness) could return to the squad but Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez, Manuel Lanzini (all knee), Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere (both ankle) are still out.

Tottenham welcome back Christian Eriksen, who has missed the last four games with an abdominal injury, and Mousa Dembele (thigh). Dele Alli (hamstring), Danny Rose (groin) and Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) all miss out.

Last season: Tottenham 1 West Ham 1, West Ham 2 Tottenham 3

Last five league matches: West Ham L W D W L; Tottenham L L W W W

Top scorers: Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 4; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 6

Match odds: H 29-10 A 10-11 D 27-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Wolves (7) v Watford (9)

Wolves are likely to remain unchanged, with boss Nuno Espirito Santo naming the same team in all eight Premier League games this season. Jonny Otto has returned fit after making his Spain debut while Helder Costa scored on his Portugal bow.

Watford defenders Christian Kabasele and Jose Holebas are suspended while midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah (knee) is doubtful. Marc Navarro has recovered from a minor fitness issue, but Daryl Janmaat (knee) and Tom Cleverley (Achilles) are both out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Wolves W W D W W; Watford W L D L L

Top scorers: Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 2; Andre Gray and Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 3

Match odds: H 4-5 A 18-5 D 5-2

Referee: Lee Mason

Huddersfield (18) v Liverpool (3), 5.30pm – Live BT Sports 1

Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing is hoping to prove his fitness following an ankle injury. Isaac Mbenza (knee) will also be assessed, while Tommy Smith (groin), Terence Kongolo (hamstring) and Danny Williams (knee) are out.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will miss out with a hamstring problem. Mohamed Salah (hamstring) and Sadio Mane (broken thumb) are still in contention while Virgil van Dijk will continue to play with a rib problem. James Milner (hamstring) could play while Adam Lallana is set to feature for the first time since September 1.

Last season: Huddersfield 0 Liverpool 3, Liverpool 3 Huddersfield 0

Last five league matches: Huddersfield D L L L D; Liverpool W W W D D

Top scorers: Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Phillip Billing, Christopher Schindler and Jon Stankovic (Huddersfield) 1; Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 4

Match odds: H 9-1 A 32-100 D 4-1

Referee: Michael Oliver

SUNDAY



Everton (11) v Crystal Palace (14), 4pm – Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and James McCarthy could all be involved for Everton. Mina (foot) and Gomes (hamstring) have returned to full training as has McCarthy, who has been sidelined since suffering a double leg break in January. Idrissa Gueye (ankle) is a doubt.

Wilfried Zaha faces a late fitness test on an adductor injury for Crystal Palace. Max Meyer and Alexander Sorloth will also be given time to recover from viral infections. Christian Benteke is recovering from knee surgery, Joel Ward has a muscular injury, and Scott Dann and Connor Wickham (both knee) are short of match fitness.

Last season: Everton 3 Crystal Palace 1, Crystal Palace 2 Everton 2

Last five league matches: Everton D L L W W; Crystal Palace L W D L L

Top scorers: Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) 5; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 3

Match odds: 10-11 A 16-5 D 5-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

MONDAY

Arsenal (4) v Leicester (10), 8pm – Live Sky Sports Main Event

Arsenal could welcome back Mesut Özil having missed the win at Fulham due to a back spasm. Danny Welbeck (hamstring) is also back in training. Sokratis Papastathopoulos (ankle) will be assessed but Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are still missing as Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Petr Cech return from leg and hamstring injuries respectively.

Leicester captain Wes Morgan serves a one-match suspension after being sent off against Everton before the international break. Matty James (Achilles) and Demarai Gray (ankle) are out.

Last season: Leicester 3 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 4 Leicester 3

Last five league matches: Arsenal W W W W W; Leicester L L W W L

Top scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 6; Jamie Vardy and James Maddison (Leicester) 3

Match odds: H 52-100 A 24-5 D 7-2

Referee: Chris Kavanagh