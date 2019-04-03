Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s son Brian appointed Rochdale manager

The Corkman has been in temporary charge of the League One club for a month now

Brian Barry-Murphy playing for Bury in 2009. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Brian Barry-Murphy playing for Bury in 2009. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

 

Rochdale have appointed Brian Barry-Murphy as their new manager on a two-year contract.

Barry-Murphy has been in caretaker charge of the relegation-threatened Sky Bet League One club since the sacking of Keith Hill last month.

The 40-year-old former Dale player won two and drew two of his four games in temporary charge, leaving his team second bottom of the table but only in the drop zone on goal difference.

Barry-Murphy is the son of Cork GAA legend Jimmy. Jimmy Barry-Murphy won All-Ireland titles in both football and hurling with Cork before managing the county in hurling.

Rochdale chairman Andrew Kilpatrick told the club’s website: “Brian Barry-Murphy is, without doubt, the right person to take Rochdale forward. He is young, hungry for success and extremely talented.

“As has been apparent from his four games in temporary charge, the squad are fully behind Brian and this has been fully reflected in their commitment and performance on the pitch.

“This appointment is singularly well-merited and, we hope, ushers in a new and exciting chapter for Rochdale AFC.

“We have seven vital games remaining this season. I hope that everyone will get behind Brian and the team, giving them our full support for the rest of the campaign and beyond.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.