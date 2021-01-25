Guardiola aiming to extend momentum of winning run

City can go top of the table if they defeat West Brom at the Hawthorns

Jamie Jackson

Pep Guardiola: “We were incredibly consistent [in 2018-19]and now we are looking for this again.” Photograph: Paul Childs/PA Wire

Pep Guardiola: “We were incredibly consistent [in 2018-19]and now we are looking for this again.” Photograph: Paul Childs/PA Wire

 

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City are aiming to match the consistency of their 2018-19 title triumph, when they won their last 14 games.

City travel to West Brom on Tuesday hoping to claim a seventh successive victory and leapfrog Manchester United to become league leaders. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side host Sheffield United on Wednesday.

“Winning it is difficult for everyone,” Guardiola said. “We were incredibly consistent [in 2018-19]and now we are looking for this again – to arrive in the last five games being there to fight to win the Premier League.”

Sergio Agüero is not ready to return as he continues his recovery from coronavirus but Guardiola was asked if the 32-year-old could have a similar impact in the campaign’s latter stages to Vincent Kompany in 2018-19 when the Belgian’s return to fitness in spring was pivotal in the 14-match run.

“I don’t know when he is coming back, February or March, but until the end of the season [he can give us] some good months,” Guardiola said. “Hopefully it’s going to happen [like Kompany]but at the same time Vincent had an incredible quality: after two months injured, he could have one training session then play incredibly well.

“Sergio doesn’t know if he has this quality to immediately do it. He needs the special sharpness but it depends on him. Hopefully he can help us with the special quality he has.”

Guardiola described Sam Allardyce as a “genius” for the West Brom manager’s record of saving Blackburn, Sunderland, Newcastle and Crystal Palace from relegation. The 66-year-old now hopes to do the same for the Baggies, who are six points from safety.

“Sam Allardyce is a genius to take these teams when everyone believes it’s over and gets results,” Guardiola said. “It is not easy to take over a team during the season [as Allardyce has done]. It happens once or twice [survival]it’s lucky but not in this case as he’s done it I don’t know how many times.”

- Guardiola

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.