Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell dies aged 74

King of the Kippax scored 152 goals for City during 13 years with the club

Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell has died at the age of 74. Photograph: PA Wire

Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell has died at the age of 74. Photograph: PA Wire

 

Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell has died at the age of 74, the club have announced.

Bell made 492 appearances and scored 152 goals for City during his 13-year stay after joining from Bury in 1966.

He helped City secure promotion to the top flight that year and was one of their stand-out players as they edged out Manchester United to win the First Division title in 1968.

FA Cup success followed in 1969 as well as two more trophies in 1970 – the League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup. Bell was the club’s top scorer three times.

A club statement read: “Colin passed away peacefully this afternoon after a short, non-Covid related illness, aged 74. He leaves behind wife Marie, children Jon and Dawn and grandchildren, Luke, Mark, Isla and Jack.”

Bell earned the nickname ‘The King of the Kippax’ after one of the terraces at their former Maine Road home, and has a stand named after him at the Etihad Stadium after a fans vote.

Mike Summerbee, a former City team-mate of Bell and now a club ambassador, told their official website: “Colin was a lovely, humble man. He was a huge star for Manchester City but you would never have known it.

“He was just the greatest footballer we have ever had. Kevin De Bruyne reminds me a lot of Colin in the way he plays and the way he is as a person.

“Even though I knew he’d been poorly for a while; I wasn’t expecting to lose him – it’s a complete shock.”

Tony Book, who captained that City team in the late 1960s and early 1970s, added: “He was a very special person, not only as a footballer but as a man – I can’t believe he’s gone.

“He is irreplaceable. We had some great times together and I’ll miss him terribly.”

Former City team-mate Rodney Marsh wrote on Twitter that Bell was the “most underappreciated footballer who ever played” and “the professional I always wanted to be”.

Francis Lee told the club website: “He goes into the top five City players of all time – only in the last 10, 15 years has anyone else come along who can take that mantle.”

City’s rivals Manchester United also paid tribute, writing on Twitter: “All of us at ManUtd are deeply saddened by the passing of Colin Bell, a true footballing legend. Condolences to Colin’s loved ones and everyone at ManCity.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker added: “Saddened to hear that Colin Bell has passed away. One of my favourite players when I was growing up. Terrific box to box midfielder. A real gem for Man City and England.”

Ex-City striker Shaun Goater wrote: “My deepest condolences to the Bell family. There will only ever be one King Colin Bell. RIP”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.