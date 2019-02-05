Eden Hazard will seek move to Real Madrid, according to reports

Chelsea midfielder told French radio station that he has made a decision on his future

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard claims he has made a decision on his future. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard claims he has made a decision on his future, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that he will tell Chelsea of his desire to join Real Madrid.

The Belgium international is out of contract next summer and has long been linked with a move to the Spanish giants.

Hazard, 28, revealed to French radio station RMC that he has now decided on his next move — although he did not elaborate on what it might be.

“I know what I am going to do. I have made a decision,” Hazard said.

According to the latest reports that decision has been made after Real gave Hazard the assurances he wanted that they will make a bid to Chelsea to sign him.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri recently revealed he is not expecting a decision from Hazard over whether to extend his contract or seek a move away until the summer.

Sarri said: “He’s not decided yet if he wants to stay here or if he wants a new experience in another club.

“I don’t know exactly the situation, but I think Eden at the moment doesn’t know the final choice.”

Hazard, who joined the Blues from Lille in 2012, has scored 15 goals so far this season.

