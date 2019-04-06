Burnley eight points clear of drop zone after Bournemouth win

Brendan Rodger’s Leicester win fourth game in a row as Crystal Palace beat Newcastle

Chris Wood scores for Burnley at the Vitality Stadium. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Chris Wood scores for Burnley at the Vitality Stadium. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

 

Burnley boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Goals from Chris Wood, Ashley Westwood and Ashley Barnes helped the Clarets turn the game around and move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche’s side had fallen behind in the fourth minute when striker Barnes diverted Jefferson Lerma’s flick from a free-kick into his own net.

But Burnley soon responded with two goals in as many minutes.

Wood netted his third goal in four games against Bournemouth in the 18th minute, heading in from close range after goalkeeper Asmir Begovic failed to claim a corner, before Westwood fired home.

Barnes added the third 12 minutes into the second half with an easy finish after Begovic spilled Charlie Taylor’s cross into Wood’s path.

Leicester continued their fine form under Brendan Rodgers, moving up to seventh courtesy of a 4-1 win at relegated Huddersfield.

Brendan Rodgers continued his excellent start as Leicester City manager. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
Brendan Rodgers continued his excellent start as Leicester City manager. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Jamie Vardy bagged a brace, taking his tally to 15 for the season, while Youri Tielemans and James Maddison also scored to secure the Foxes’ fifth win in six games.

Tielemans curled in the opener from 20 yards in the 24th minute before Vardy latched onto Ricardo Pereira’s pass and produced a fine finish three minutes after half-time.

Aaron Mooy immediately gave Huddersfield hope from the penalty spot following Caglar Soyuncu’s challenge on Karlan Ahearne-Grant.

But Maddison sealed the game with a fine free-kick 11 minutes from time and Vardy then converted from the spot after he was brought down.

Luka Milivojevic netted the winner as Crystal Palace beat Newcastle 1-0 at St James’ Park.

Luka Milivojevic scores from a penalty at St James’ Park. Photograph: Getty Images
Luka Milivojevic scores from a penalty at St James’ Park. Photograph: Getty Images

The midfielder converted from the penalty spot in the 81st minute after DeAndre Yedlin brought down Wilfried Zaha.

Salomon Rondon missed a couple of chances for the hosts, who lost Florian Lejeune to injury in the second half, and had an effort ruled out for offside.

Palace also had a goal chalked off for offside, when James Tomkins had the ball in the net from a Milivojevic corner.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.