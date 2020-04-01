Bournemouth’s Howe becomes first Premier League manager to take voluntary pay cut

Club says a number of senior officials have taken ‘significant, voluntary pay cuts for the entirety of this uncertain time’

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has become the first Premier League manager to take a voluntary pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has become the first Premier League boss to take a voluntary pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

With football suspended since mid-March – and showing few signs of an immediate return – the Cherries manager and other senior staff have taken a cut in wages to help balance the books.

The club said chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, Howe and assistant Jason Tindall have “all taken significant, voluntary pay cuts for the entirety of this uncertain time”.

The statement from the board of directors read: “As the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues to gather pace, there are far more questions than answers regarding its effects.

“One thing is for certain, however; the wellbeing of our employees, supporters, local communities and everyone around the world is of far greater significance than football matches.

“There is no script for moments like this. No tactics and no set plays to find a winning formula. But as a board we are continually looking at ways to ensure the future of the club and our employees is protected when the season returns.”

Bournemouth have also followed in the footsteps of fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich by furloughing a “number of staff”.

