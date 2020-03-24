Manchester United could lose Odion Ighalo if season runs into June

Striker’s loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua runs out at the end of May

Odion Ighalo’s loan deal at Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua only runs until the end of May. Photograph: Uefa via Getty Images

Manchester United face a potential headache as Odion Ighalo’s loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua only runs until the end of May.

With the Chinese Super League postponed as the country attempted to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak that originated in Wuhan, the 30-year-old was allowed to make a shock deadline-day move to Old Trafford in January.

Ighalo underwent a 14-day quarantine period before linking up with United, who are unlikely to be playing anytime soon as the coronavirus pandemic has seen Premier League action suspended until at least the end of April.

Few expect play to resume then and plans are afoot to extend the 2019-20 season, although whether the Nigeria international will be able to be a part of it remains to be seen.

United reportedly hold the option to make the move permanent, but the transfer windows and player contract situation remains up in the air as Fifa look at solutions.

Ighalo has certainly impressed the club with his attitude and aptitude since making the loan switch.

The former Watford striker has scored four goals in three starts for the club he supported as a boy, including a stunning opener in the Europa League last-16 first leg at Lask the day before football was suspended.

