Barkley ineligible to make Chelsea debut against Norwich

Hazard, Cahill and Fabregas to miss out as Conte shuffles the pack for FA Cup clash

Dominic Fifield

Ross Barkley: must wait a little longer to make his competitive debut for Chelsea. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP//Getty Images

Ross Barkley: must wait a little longer to make his competitive debut for Chelsea. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP//Getty Images

 

Chelsea are seeking to arrange a behind-closed-doors friendly this week to grant Ross Barkley game time after discovering only on Sunday that the new signing would not be able to make his debut tonight at home to Norwich.

Antonio Conte had envisaged selecting Barkley among his substitutes for the FA Cup third-round replay with a view to the 24-year-old playing his first competitive football of the campaign after a hamstring injury.

Yet the Chelsea club secretary, David Barnard, pointed out that the England international had completed his £15m move from Everton after the midday cut-off on the day before the original tie at Carrow Road.

Competition rules stipulate players must be eligible for the original fixture if they are to feature in a replay. “I found out two days ago, when David told Carlo [Cudicini, the assistant coach] who informed me,” said Conte. “Up to then I was sure Ross Barkley could play against Norwich. Not to start – taking a stupid risk is no good – but, for sure, to play a part of the game.

“We are preparing a friendly game for him during this week, and then we will see his physical condition. But I’m very happy for his commitment and physical condition. He could be ready for the next game [against Brighton on Saturday], or for the one after that [Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final].”

Merseyside police have confirmed they found no evidence of criminal activity after scrutinising the circumstances of Barkley’s transfer from Everton to Chelsea at the request of the mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson.

Ethan Ampadu will make his third first-team start for Chelsea against Norwich, on one side of David Luiz in a back three, while Michy Batshuayi will get another chance to prove his worth.

Eden Hazard is likely to be rested having been substituted on each of his past four starts. The Belgian had appeared unimpressed at being hauled off before the hour against Leicester City on Saturday but Conte, without Gary Cahill and Cesc Fàbregas tonight, cited the need to manage Hazard’s condition after ankle surgery ruled him out of pre-season preparations.

“I’m the coach, I decide [who plays],” he said. “My first task is to do the best for the team and the club, not to make every player happy. The most important thing is to win. I learned this from the coaches I worked under, from [Marcello] Lippi, [Giovanni] Trapattoni, [Arrigo] Sacchi.

“Maybe in the first moment, a player could be angry. But then, after they reflect, they understand you are an honest person and every choice is for the best for the team.”

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.