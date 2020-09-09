Aston Villa spend club-record £28m to sign Brentford striker Ollie Watkins

24-year -old scored 26 goals in the Championship last season

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford on a five-year deal. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford on a five-year deal. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

 

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Villa Park in what is reported to be a club-record £28 million (€30.75 million) deal that could potentially rise to £33 million (€36.25 million).

Watkins, 24, scored 26 goals last season in a campaign that saw the Bees reach the Championship playoff final.

The move reunites Watkins with Villa boss Dean Smith, who was Brentford manager when he joined the London club from Exeter in 2017.

Smith said: “Ollie has developed into one of the most sought-after strikers in the country and we are looking forward to seeing him show his great qualities in an Aston Villa shirt.

“He is a hugely determined character who has both the ability and personality to succeed at the highest level.”

Villa had been looking to bolster their firepower after only securing Premier League survival on the final day of last season.

They had been linked with Callum Wilson prior to his move from Bournemouth to Newcastle earlier this week.

Watkins said: “I am so excited to join Aston Villa and to reunite with Dean Smith as my head coach.

“I cannot wait to wear the famous claret and blue in the Premier League. I want to do something special here and score some goals.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.