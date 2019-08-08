Arsenal complete €27m signing of Celtic left back Kieran Tierney
22-year-old defender has won 12 caps for Scotland and could make his debut on Sunday
Arsenal have announced the signing of Scotland international defender Kieran Tierney from Celtic for a fee believed to be €27 million. Photograph: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire
Arsenal have signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic on a “long-term deal”. The Scotland international, 22, has joined from the Scottish champions for a fee reported to be £25 million (€27 million).
The left back, who will wear the No 3 shirt, passed a medical in London on Thursday and could make his debut against Newcastle on Sunday.
Manager Unai Emery told Arsenal’s official website: “We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve.
“He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”
Tierney, who has won 12 caps for Scotland, made over 150 appearances for Celtic after making his debut in 2014.