Arsenal complete €27m signing of Celtic left back Kieran Tierney

Arsenal have signed Kieran Tierney from Celtic on a “long-term deal”. The Scotland international, 22, has joined from the Scottish champions for a fee reported to be £25 million (€27 million).

The left back, who will wear the No 3 shirt, passed a medical in London on Thursday and could make his debut against Newcastle on Sunday.

Manager Unai Emery told Arsenal’s official website: “We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve.

“He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”

Tierney, who has won 12 caps for Scotland, made over 150 appearances for Celtic after making his debut in 2014.