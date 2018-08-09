Deadline day round-up: Everton land trio including Yerry Mina

Everton’s flurry of activity in the closing minutes of the transfer window looked like potentially securing them four new signings.

They finalised free agent Bernard’s four-year contract before Barcelona announced they had agreed to allow defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Andre Gomes to move to Goodison Park.

Everton are also understood to have submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League, giving them an additional couple of hours beyond the deadline, to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on loan.

The Toffees will pay £28.5million (£27.2m up front with a further £1.3m in add-ons) for Columbia centre-back Mina while Gomes will join on loan with the Merseysiders paying a £2m fee.

“Everton is a club with a great structure and a lot of tradition, historically the fourth most successful club in England,” said Bernard.

“When I found out about this opportunity and what the manager wanted out of me I was happy. I did not need any convincing to come here.”

Prior to that Chelsea were the most active after bringing in Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan after signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Atletico Madrid on a seven-year deal for £72.1million, a world-record transfer fee for a goalkeeper, late on Wednesday.

Thibaut Courtois completed his move to Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Kovacic went in the opposite direction on a season-long loan.

Thibaut Courtois is presented to fans after he signied a six-year-deal with Real Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Kepa is not worried by his world-record fee, however.

“In terms of me being the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, it’s something I don’t think about,” he said.

“There won’t be additional pressure on me. The only pressure I feel is the pressure I put on myself.

“Chelsea have paid a great debt to take me in. I will put everything into repaying the trust they have put into me.”

But while Chelsea were busy adding to their squad top-four rivals Manchester United looked like finishing the day empty-handed.

Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant all arrived at United by early July, but nobody has followed despite Mourinho’s explicit desire to bring in two more players.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s Premier League opener with Leicester, Mourinho was asked whether he expected any incoming players.

The Portuguese said: “I am not confident, and the market closes today, so it’s time, at least for me, to stop thinking about the market because the market will be closed.

“I focus on just what we have, and we go with everything we have to the first match.”

Pushed on whether there would be any ins or outs on Thursday, Mourinho added: “The information I have is no (nothing will happen).”

United have been keen to sign a centre-back, but Leicester’s reluctance to sell Maguire looks to have scuppered any move for the England star.

Foxes boss Claude Puel said: “I can confirm he is going to Manchester — but only for a couple of hours!”

Leicester did make defensive reinforcements, signing 21-year-old Croatia defender Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Wolves announced the signing of Belgium defender Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht, initially on a season-long loan, becoming permanent next summer.

“I think it’s an ambitious club and that’s what attracts me the most. I’m ready to give everything.,” he told Wolves TV.

West Ham signed forward Lucas Perez from Arsenal on a three-year deal and late on Carlos Sanchez joined from Fiorentina.

Lucas Perez has signed for West Ham from Arsenal on a three-year deal. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

“I’m very excited, as West Ham are giving me the chance to stay in the Premier League and I’m very happy to be part of this new project. I’m very motivated,” Sanchez told whufc.com.

Midfielder Victor Camarasa signed for Cardiff on a season-long loan from Real Betis.

Manchester City signed Daniel Arzani from their partner club Melbourne City, with the 19-year-old Australia international poised to be sent out on loan.

One player who appears likely to be staying put is Jack Grealish.

Grealish is to be offered a new deal by Villa, with the midlands club confident he will remain their player beyond the transfer deadline after rejecting offers from Spurs this summer.

The 22-year-old has two years left on his current deal and is not about to rock the boat at Villa Park and demand a move despite his desire to speak to Tottenham.

Huddersfield brought in Montpellier’s Belgium Under-21 winger Isaac Mbenza on a season-long loan, with the option of making the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Brighton brought in defender Dan Burn from Wigan — and then immediately loaned him back to the Latics for the first half of the season.

Southampton made a late bid to sign Liverpool striker Danny Ings with a deal sheet submitted to the Premier League, giving Saints an extra couple of hours to get a loan move finalised with an obligation to buy.