Clean sheet high on Cork’s priority list ahead of Rosenborg

While Cork City assistant manager John Cotter is prioritising goals ahead of Thursday’s Europa League third qualifying round first leg against Norwegian visitors Rosenborg at Turner’s Cross, he is just as keen to ensure the side keep a clean sheet.

Last month, a 1-0 home defeat against Legia Warsaw in the Champions League was followed by a 3-0 loss in Poland as City failed to make the most of their chances. Finding the net is the key area in which to improve, but avoiding a concession is just as important.

“Nil-nil is never the worst result, compared say to a score draw,” Cotter said.

“We came out of the last tie knowing we played well, we’ve scored goals in the last three weeks, ten in the three games. We have to go and score goals as it’s pointless sitting in and just waiting for it.”

Rosenborg have beaten Sligo Rovers and Dundalk in recent years, but Sligo did win in Trondnheim while Dundalk held them at Oriel Park. Cotter certainly feels that City have a chance.

“Turner’s Cross isn’t an easy place to play when the atmosphere is like that,” he said. “Against Legia, if we converted one or two of our chances, it could have been a different tie. It’s pointless having these moral victories, which I know [manager] John [Caulfield] was saying after the match too.

“We’re going out to compete and try get through and that starts tomorrow night at home.”

Garry Buckley and Damien Delaney are both injury doubts going into the game, while Colm Horgan is still sidelined, according to the club website.