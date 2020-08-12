Covid-19: Barcelona’s Todibo confirms he is player to test positive

Defender not been in contact with senior side travelling for Champions League quarter-final

Jean-Clair Todibo: ‘I am asymptomatic and I feel fine.’ Photograph: Getty

Jean-Clair Todibo: ‘I am asymptomatic and I feel fine.’ Photograph: Getty

 

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo has confirmed himself as the Barcelona player to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The 20-year-old returned a positive test during pre-season training with the Catalan club and is now under home quarantine.

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in Friday’s Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon, but Todibo has not been in contact with any of the senior players travelling to Portugal.

“Hello everyone I can inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-19, I am asymptomatic and I feel fine,” said Todibo on social media.

“I am at home following the proper health protocol. I really want to go back to training, but now it is time to stay at home until the virus is over. Thank you all for the support and encouragement, to all the people who are also experiencing it closely.”

Barcelona did not name Todibo in their earlier statement, but did confirm no interaction with any of the club stars on Champions League duty.

“The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League,” read the statement published on fcbarcelona.com.

Barca will face Bayern on Friday with a place in the semi-finals against either Manchester City or Lyon on the line.

Barca said: “The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities. All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.