Christian Eriksen’s agent says he’s undergoing detailed examinations

Christian Eriksen’s agent said the player is undergoing detailed examinations after the Denmark international collapsed with a cardiac arrest during his side’s Euro 2020 opening match against Finland on Saturday.

“We all want to understand what happened to him and he wants to as well. The doctors are doing some detailed examinations, it will take time,” Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday cited Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots as saying.

“Christian does not give up. Him and his family want to send everyone their thanks.”

“We spoke this morning (Sunday). He was joking around and in good spirits, he was doing well,” he added.

The Group B game was halted and eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later, Finland winning 1-0.

The incident raises questions around the workload players have been subjected to. Eriksen was playing in his 66th competitive game in the one year since soccer restarted following a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The messages of support for Eriksen have come pouring in, from within the game and beyond, something that Schoots said has helped cheer up the Dane.

“He was happy because he understood how much love he has around him,” Schoots added. “He received messages from all over the world.

“He was particularly struck by those from the world of Inter Milan; not just from his teammates, who he heard from through texts, but also the fans.

“Half the world has contacted us, everyone is worried. Now he just needs to rest. His wife and parents are with him. But in any case he wants to support his teammates against Belgium.”