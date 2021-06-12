Chris Lyons grabs double as Drogheda raid Showgrounds for three points

A superbly taken brace of goals from Chris Lyons gave Drogheda United a 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds to record a fifth win in six games and knock the home side off the top of the Premier Division table.

Ending a run of five straight wins, erstwhile leaders Sligo thus couldn’t capitalise on Shamrock Rovers drawing with Finn Harps on Friday night. Instead of going three points clear that a win would have brought, they are now level on points and goal difference with the champions who lead by virtue of having scored one goal more.

Lyons lobbed Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty from outside the area for Drogheda’s lead after nine minutes.

The little striker added his second just past the hour mark when latching onto a Darragh Markey pass to shoot to the roof of the net.

Defender Shane Blaney headed Sligo’s consolation goal past David Odumosu in the first minute of added time.

Mattie Smith and Ronan Coughlan hit second-half goals to get St Patrick’s Athletic back on track as they beat Longford Town 3-1 in front of 200 fans at Bishopsgate.

Only a second win in seven games nonetheless moves the Inchicore side to within three points of the leaders.

Without a win now in 14 outings since the opening night of the season, Longford slump to the bottom of the table.

Utterly dominant from the start, St Pat’s Paddy Barrett and Coughlan brought terrific saves from Longford goalkeeper Lee Steacy before the visitors eventually took the lead on 41 minutes.

Having won St Pat’s seventh corner of the game, Robbie Benson got on the end of John Mountney’s delivery to head past Steacy.

An Aaron Dobbs penalty brought Longford a 48th-minute equaliser after Alfie Lewis fouled Rob Manley.

St Pat’s weren’t to be denied, though, as winger Smith blasted home the rebound on 64 minutes after Steacy could only parry a Chris Forrester shot.

Coughlan added the third goal with a fine header from substitute Darragh Burns’s cross on 81 minutes.