Porto manager insists they are not looking for revenge

‘We don’t need to be obsessing about that, negative thoughts are in the past’

The Porto team train at Anfield ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final. Photograph: EPA

The Porto team train at Anfield ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final. Photograph: EPA

 

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao insists revenge will not be the motivating factor for their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool.

Last season the pair met in the last-16, but a 5-0 drubbing in the Estadio do Dragao in the first leg meant a goalless draw in the return at Anfield resulted in an early exit for the Portuguese side.

As humiliating as that defeat was, Conceicao insists it has been forgotten.

“I’ve heard you constantly ask this question, ‘Liverpool, will it be revenge?’ I didn’t talk about it, you keep asking me about it,” he said.

“There is no question of revenge, it is a game of football. All games have a history to them, some different to others.

“No single game can change the characteristics of our team. What happened last year was last year, end of story.

“I don’t like losing. No-one likes losing in the final stages of the Champions League, particularly the first leg at home.

“But we don’t need to be obsessing about that, negative thoughts are in the past. You don’t measure the value of teams by that one day.”

Porto have not won a European tie in England in 19 visits attempts, avoiding defeat on just three occasions.

But, despite being huge underdogs, Conceicao remains confident.

“I don’t think anyone wanted to draw Liverpool,” he said. “But I think it’s possible to win here tomorrow.”

Midfielder Danilo agreed.

“I’m not going to point out their weak spots because they are strategies, we have but we aim to exploit them and take them by surprise,” he said.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.