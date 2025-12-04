Joe Root finally makes Test century in Australia as England edge first day

England's Joe Root celebrates his century, his first for England in an Ashes Test in Australia, on day one of the second Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. Photograph: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire

2nd Test, Day One: England 325-9 (74 ovs) (J Root 135no, Z Crawley 76, J Archer 32no H Brook 31; M Starc 6-71) v Australia

It was one of the most intense opening days to a Test match in recent memory. The Gabba was like a cauldron, the air as thick as soup, and with the pink ball zipping around for Mitchell Starc as he continued his bulldozing start to the series, the pressure on England felt relentless.

And yet at 8.38pm local time this all melted away as Joe Root tickled Scott Boland for four to seal his 40th Test century and – far more notably – his first on Australian soil. Root insisted this tour was never about addressing the gap in his otherwise stellar CV but, even for the most self-effacing of masters, the sense of relief out in the middle was palpable.

How England needed Root, with Starc’s latest sublime figures of six for 71, plus some more self-inflicted wounds, threatening to derail their Ashes moonshot inside three days. By stumps they had reached 325 for nine from 74 overs with Root 135 not out – a foothold in the match and a pushback more broadly after 11 days of being tarred and feathered since Perth.

That foothold owed plenty to an unbroken 10th wicket stand worth 61 runs that saw Jofra Archer crash two sixes and a four to reach 31 not out. And with this a day that had begun with the latest new ball rampage from Starc and a sense of overwhelming English dread ended with the Barmy Army in full voice and a very different complexion overall.

Root had gambolled out to the middle just 15 minutes into the first session, the scoreboard reading five for two after Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope had been wiped out for a couple of ducks. Had Steve Smith held on to Root’s edge on two – what would have been a stunner diving to his left and in front of first slip – this Ashes series might have been done there and then.

But Root delivered when his country needed him most, stitching the innings together, tempering his ambitions, and batting through the close. Zak Crawley deserved flowers for his role up top, compiling 76 from 93 balls in a stand worth 117 for the third wicket. Maddening though he is, the opener proved a fair bit here after starting the series with a pair.

And though further partnerships kept being cut down before truly blossoming – not least a pair of brain-fade dismissals for Harry Brook and Ben Stokes after darkness had fallen – England’s decision to pack their batting for this match paid out an early dividend. – Guardian