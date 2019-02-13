Marco Asensio pops up late to give Madrid a real advantage

Ajax had first-half goal disallowed by Video Assistant Referee

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal with team-mates as Ajax fans throw plastic cups of beer during the Champions League round of 16 first leg at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Ajax 1 Real Madrid 2

Marco Asensio scored a late winner for Real Madrid in a 2-1 victory at Ajax Amsterdam, who were left to rue a goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in their Champions League last-16, first leg on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema swept holders Real into the lead in the second half, before Hakim Ziyech scored a deserved equaliser as an energetic Ajax created more than enough chances to win comfortably on the night.

They were also denied a first-half opener when Nicolas Tagliafico headed home but for the first time in Champions League history, the goal was ruled out after Slovenian referee Damir Skomina checked with the VAR and Dusan Tadic was judged offside.

The return leg will be played in Madrid on March 5th when Ajax will seek to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years, while Real have not lost a tie at this stage in almost a decade.

