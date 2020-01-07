Celtic’s Scott Sinclair set to have talks with Preston

Sinclair is in the final six months of his contract with the Scottish champions

Scott Sinclair’s last Celtic appearance was a dead rubber Europa League game against Cluj in Romania in December. Photograph: Getty Images

Scott Sinclair’s last Celtic appearance was a dead rubber Europa League game against Cluj in Romania in December. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Scott Sinclair is to have talks with Preston as his Celtic career looks to be coming to an end.

According to reports in the British media the 30-year-old winger is set to make his way from the Hoops winter training camp in Dubai to hold discussions with Deepdale boss Alex Neil.

Sinclair is in the final six months of his contract with the Ladbrokes Premiership champions and has been frozen out by Parkhead boss Neil Lennon.

The former Swansea, Manchester City and Aston Villa player has made just seven appearances for Celtic this season, the last being a dead rubber Europa League game against Cluj in Romania in December.

Sinclair was signed by Brendan Rodgers from Villa in August 2016 for a reported £3.5million fee.

He scored a debut winner in the 2-1 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle and became a key part of the Celtic side which won the domestic treble treble.

Preston sit 10th in the Championship and are fighting to earn a play-off spot.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.