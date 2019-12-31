Pep Guardiola backs Carlo Ancelotti to be a success at Everton

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has backed Carlo Ancelotti to be a success with Everton, who visit the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Ancelotti has guided the Toffees to back-to-back victories in his first two matches in charge, having been appointed as successor to Marco Silva.

“They have a new manager who has incredible experience,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference.

“He is one of the smartest guys, always able to make good results. It will be a difficult test for us.

“I think it is incredible for English football that he is back and I’m pretty sure he will be a success.”

Guardiola will have John Stones and David Silva back for the Everton clash, while Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane remain sidelined.

On Laporte, who has been suffering with a knee injury and has not played since August, Guardiola said: “He’s getting better. He’s training alone but already on the pitch.

“In one week or 10 days he can start to train again with us.”