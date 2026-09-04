Ed McGinty save denies Shelbourne victory in Tallaght

Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 0 Shelbourne 0

A sublime second-half save from Ed McGinty ultimately denied Shelbourne victory as the expectation of goals from this Dublin derby, on the evidence of 12 from their three previous meetings this season, failed to materialise at Tallaght Stadium.

Shamrock Rovers may perhaps be the happier of the sides as the result moved Stephen Bradley’s champions six points clear at the top of the table in their quest for a sixth title in seven years ahead of next week’s visit to second-placed St Patrick’s Athletic.

Without a win domestically in five games under John Russell, Shelbourne – the last team to beat Rovers in the league back in June – remain fifth as they chase the evaporating possibility of European qualification.

Rovers started purposefully, pinning Shels deep in their own half in the opening minutes, a Graham Burke free kick in a promising position rifled straight into the defensive wall.

Shels soon settled, though, winning the first corner of the game six minutes in. But it was wasted, resulting in Jack Henry-Francis being robbed in possession on the edge of the area. Hoops burst forward with Michael Noonan arriving just a tad too late to get a sufficient touch to turn home Burke’s low cross.

In a fast-paced, open game, Shels responded with Evan Caffrey ghosting past three Rovers defenders on the right to cross to the near post, though no red shirt could take advantage.

Rovers then had to survive on the double on 23 minutes. First Rodrigo Freitas flicked an Ed Beach goal kick for the run of Kelly who failed to capitalise when lobbing wide over Ed McGinty.

Skipper Kerr McInroy then picked out Caffrey with a diagonal ball. The wingback put his somewhat hurried shot into the side netting.

Their tails up, Shels maintained the pressure, McInroy collecting midfield partner JJ Lunney’s pass to shoot narrowly over McGinty’s crossbar.

Rovers had perhaps the chance of the half right on 45 minutes when Jack Byrne’s free kick dropped for Burke in a crowded penalty area with Beach managing to turn the close-range effort round the post.

Kelly shot wide when he might have done better as Shels got the first real sight of goal early on the resumption after Caffrey and substitute Ali Coote created the opening on the counter.

Though Rovers looked to have regained the initiative as they dominated the ball, they needed a superb save from McGinty to prevent Shelbourne taking the lead on 64 minutes.

Odhran Casey got his head to McInroy’s corner with the Rovers goalkeeper getting down to his right to push the ball onto a post with one hand and then gather the rebound ahead of the lurking Kelly.

It was Rovers who finished stronger, substitutes John McGovern and Jonathan Afolabi working Beach while Matt Healy shot wide before substitute Sean Moore brought a comfortable save from McGinty at the other end deep in added time as Shelbourne had done more than enough to earn their point.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Grace, Lopes, Stevens; Sobowale, Healy, Watts, Byrne (Fitzgerald, 66), Brennan (J. O’Sullivan, 74); Burke (McGovern, 66); Noonan (Afolabi, 66).

SHELBOURNE: Beach; Gannon (Mbeng, h-t), Casey, Ledwidge; Caffrey, Henry-Francis (Moore, 78), McInroy, Lunney (Coote, h-t), Norris; Kelly, Freitas (Odubeko, 64).

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin).