Fifa will allow plastic water bottles at World Cup after backlash to ban

World Cup ticket holders had previously been permitted an empty, transparent and reusable bottle up to one litre, however this policy was changed. Photograph: Chris Cole/ALLSPORT

Fifa has again amended its water bottle policy for the upcoming World Cup in North America, allowing fans to bring in one sealed, disposable 590ml bottle into stadiums.

Ticket holders had previously been permitted an empty, transparent and reusable bottle up to one litre but an update earlier this week confirmed reusable bottles were no longer permitted.

The move was criticised by fan groups and scientific experts, who were already concerned about the impact of extreme heat on the welfare of spectators, while British prime minister Keir Starmer branded the measure “wrong” and said it was “about making money”.

But Fifa has partially backtracked on the heavy-handed policy as a post from the governing body said: “All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic, 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any Fifa World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada.”

World Cup 2026 chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi added: “What is not allowed are hard-sided resealable water containers, which could pose a safety and security risk.”

Fans attending last summer’s Club World Cup in the United States had been permitted to bring empty bottles in with them. Water was also on sale at Club World Cup stadia, at prices between £3 (€3.47) and £4.50.

Fifa had said on Tuesday the ban’s purpose was to “prevent risk and injury to players and attendees” but Starmer told LBC on Friday: “It’s just wrong. And I can’t help but think that it’s about making money.

“So you can’t bring plastic bottles in but you can buy a bottle of water when you get in the crowd? And then it’ll be expensive. The tickets themselves cost a fortune, far too expensive in my view.

“So the ticket sales are too high. And this is the wrong policy.” - PA

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