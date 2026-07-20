Twenty-one looks an unlucky number for All-Ireland losing sides

When Conor Cooney iced his penalty deep into injury time, it brought Galway’s tally to 1-18, which was in keeping with an unwanted trend of sorts.

In three of the last four All-Ireland hurling finals, the losing side has posted a cumulative 21 points. Cork also struck 1-18 in defeat last year, Kilkenny landing 2-15 in 2023.

Remarkably, Galway also bagged 1-18 in defeat in the 2015 final against Kilkenny, as did the Cats themselves when losing to Tipperary in 2010. Galway also tallied 21 points when falling short in the 2001 and 1986 deciders.

In total, the losers have bagged 0-21 or equivalent in nine All-Ireland hurling finals, five this century. Interestingly, no team has ever lost the final scoring a combined 0-22; on five occasions, the runners-up scored 0-20 and only twice 0-23.

It’s hardly revelatory to note that the tallies posted by winning teams have inflated over the years, but it’s striking to look at the extent.

Cork scored 0-13 to win the Liam MacCarthy in 1999 while Kilkenny hit treble that (3-30) nine years later. Limerick’s 3-32 in their 2021 win over Cork remains the high-water mark but the winners have now broken the 30-point mark in the last seven finals.

Burns keeps it short and sweet

GAA president Jarlath Burns used his foreword in Sunday’s match programme to reiterate his opposition to extending the intercounty season.

GAA president Jarlath Burns with Limerick's Cian Lynch following the All-Ireland SHC final at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Describing the relationship between the GAA and GPA “in recent years” as “solid, friendly and mature”, Burns wrote: “One thing Tom [Parsons] and I definitely agree on is that because those who play our games are unpaid, uncontracted and under no professional obligation, we must be careful about what we ask of them.

“There is an understandable nostalgia for another era ... I remember that era well. I played in it. And I would not want to go back.

“Lengthening the season does not create more freedom. It means more collective training, more evenings away from home and less time for family, friends and a life beyond the county team.”

GAA’s international dimension

The GAA World Games are a triennial festival of all codes, primarily tailored towards overseas-born players. The 2026 renewal took place in Waterford last week, with 2,000 players and coaches jetting in for the event.

Middle East celebrate winning the Open Hurling Cup Men's Cup final at the World GAA Games in Waterford on Friday. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Among the well-known players lining out in the Open grade, which caters mostly for Irish-born players, was multiple Dublin All-Ireland winner Robbie McDaid, who starred for the Middle East men’s football team.

There were teams from five continents.

In action for Italy was Brian Ó Cuiv, who lines out for the Lazio Calcio Gaelico club and is a great-grandson of Éamon de Valera. Last Monday, Ó Cuiv and his team-mates picked up a 1-4 to 0-3 win over a team from Alexandria, Virginia. The team’s name? Michael Collins GFC.

A tonic for the troops

Marty Morrissey’s opening monologue on All-Ireland hurling final day first became “a thing” in 2016 when he delivered an iconic soliloquy before Kilkenny v Tipp.

Marty Morrissey at a GPA Legends Lunch at Croke Park in July 2025. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sunday saw another stirring intro from the RTÉ commentator, including some words of praise for the military, a trend which has become commonplace in US sports.

Giving a shout-out to the Irish Defence Forces stationed in Camp Shamrock in southern Lebanon as part of the 128th Infantry Battalion unit, Marty concluded: “We salute our brave men and women and thank you for your great service in keeping peace in the world.”

Word of Mouth

Limerick manager John Kiely lifts the Liam MacCarthy trophy after the match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“At the moment we’re fortunate, we’ve every single player available to us on the panel, which is a unique piece for us, we’ve never had that before for a final.”

John Kiely, speaking on radio just before the match, revealed that the Treaty were at full strength for the first time ever going into the biggest day of the year.

By the Numbers: 34%

Galway’s conversion rate from play on Sunday (23 shots, eight scores).