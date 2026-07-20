Rodri wins World Cup Golden Ball as Kylian Mbappé wins second Golden Boot

Spain's Pau Cubarsi with the young player of the tournament award, Rodri with the golden ball award and goalkeeper Unai Simon with the golden glove award. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Spain’s captain Rodri, their midfield supremo, has won the Golden Ball for the 2026 World Cup.

The 30-year-old, who was vital to Spain’s possession-based game in midfield, highlighted his greatness once more after winning the best player in Euro 2024 and winning the Ballon d’Or that year.

Rodri finished ahead of Lionel Messi, who was expected to win before the final, and Kylian Mbappé, who won the Silver Ball and Bronze Ball respectively.

Messi and Mbappé were in a battle for the Golden Boot, which was ultimately won by Mbappé, who became the first player to win the award twice. The Frenchman scored 10 goals at the World Cup, the most in one tournament since Gerd Muller in 1970.

The Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper went to Unai Simon, who only conceded one goal, to Belgium, in the entire tournament. Spain’s young defender Pau Cubarsi won the Fifa Young Player award for his performances in that tight backline.

Netherlands, who exited in the last 32 to Morocco, won the Fifa Fair Play Trophy.

Cape Verde’s Sidny Lopes Cabral’s curling shot for his equalising goal in extra time during the round of 32 match against Argentina was voted goal of the tournament.