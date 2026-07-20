Ten minutes that won the All-Ireland for Limerick

Limerick captain Cian Lynch celebrates after the Treaty county's win over Galway in Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

In changing the melancholic mood-music that has soundtracked Limerick’s last two summers, a 10-minute barrage of heavy-metal hurling ensured they have once again become the game’s headline act.

And it started, as often is the case where Limerick are concerned, with Cian Lynch.

Between the 34th and 44th minutes, Limerick outscored Galway 1-9 to 0-2. The complexion of this All-Ireland final was utterly transformed in those 600-odd seconds of dominance – a two-point contest becoming a 12-point scutching.

Just like that, Galway’s day unravelled. The Tribesmen were reduced to the role of bystanders as Limerick took a wrecking ball to the framework of Micheál Donoghue’s game plan. In an instant, it all came crashing down around them.

In that 10-minute period, Limerick had seven different players chipping in with scores – the same number of scorers Galway had over the course of the entire game.

“Out of all days, you want to go out and express yourself on All-Ireland final day, and we did that in buckets,” said Diarmaid Byrnes afterwards.

It was especially true during that 10-minute power play in particular. And it started with Lynch.

Aaron Niland hit a free just after the half-hour mark to leave Galway trailing by two points, 0-10 to 0-8. They’d have taken that deficit going in at the break. But a green-and-white storm was on its way.

As the game entered the 34th minute, Limerick forced a turnover on Gavin Lee in the middle of the field. Lynch raced away with the ball, took a trademark patted bounce of the sliotar of the surface, glanced towards the Hill 16 goal and from 55 metres out fired over a brilliant score.

Limerick's Cian Lynch in action against Galway. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Limerick were about to make their move.

From the resulting puck-out, William O’Donoghue came out from a scatter of bodies with possession inside his own 45-metre line and was eventually fouled. Byrnes launched the resulting free down on top of the man-mountain that is Gearóid Hegarty. We’ve seen this movie before.

Hegarty raised his left paw in the sky, with Ronan Glennon chasing desperately behind like a pushbike trying to keep pace and power with a monster truck. All Glennon could do was foul Hegarty on landing. Free. Aidan O’Connor popped it over.

On the puck-out, Galway worked the ball to Conor Whelan but he was immediately engulfed by what must have felt like half the population of Limerick – the sheer weight of numbers and aggression dislodging the ball from his grasp and again O’Donoghue came out with possession.

The ball was arrowed down the field where Shane O’Brien struck the upright, but Aaron Gillane was on hand to field the dropping ball and fire over, sending Limerick in with a five-point interval advantage, 0-13 to 0-8.

Galway’s Liam MacCarthy ambitions were starting to flounder. Cathal O’Neill popped over Limerick’s first point of the second half and then, in the 39th minute, Kyle Hayes collected a Galway puck-out in his own half of the field, put on the burners and scorched up the pitch. We’ve also seen this movie before. It ended with Hayes flicking the sliotar over the crossbar. Limerick working through their catalogue of greatest hits.

Limerick's Kyle Hayes celebrates a point. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Barry Nash and O’Connor added quick-fire points – O’Connor’s struck from way out the field. Galway couldn’t lay a finger on Limerick, the pressure was incessant. Peter Casey fired over a point before the inevitable goal arrived, O’Neill finishing wonderfully after nice creative play by Hayes and Gillane in the build-up.

In the 44th minute, Casey pointed again, bringing Limerick’s tally in that whirlwind 10-minute period to 1-9. Game over.

“We are absolutely thrilled. It’s special to be involved in these days, inside there in that dressingroom with lads who have soldiered with you for so many years,” Byrnes added.

“The intensity the boys brought today, the execution, it all came together, thankfully.

“The last couple of years, we were putting ourselves in positions to get back to All-Ireland semi-finals or finals, contesting and winning Munster finals, but the last few years hadn’t gone our way.

“We have certainly been on a long road, a successful road, it’s one we have all enjoyed. Comparing it to 2018 or any other [All-Ireland win], they are all equally as special. Sharing a dressingroom and sharing a field with those lads is an absolute privilege.”