Enzo Maresca is top candidate if Pep Guardiola does quit Manchester City this year

Enzo Maresca is the leading candidate to take over at Manchester City as they prepare for the growing possibility of Pep Guardiola leaving at the end of the season.

Maresca has been out of work since departing Chelsea in January and it is understood there have been positive talks over him replacing his old mentor this summer. Guardiola has a year on his deal but City know they must be ready for the 55-year-old deciding this is the time to leave.

A potential complication in City’s pursuit of Maresca is that he is believed still to have contractual obligations to Chelsea. He is understood to have walked away under contract with three and a half years on his deal, plus a club option of a further year.

The waters were muddied by the Athletic reporting that Maresca had informed Chelsea in the weeks before his departure that he had twice spoken to figures associated with City about replacing Guardiola despite being under contract. Maresca shocked the football world by abruptly leaving before Chelsea were due to face City at the Etihad Stadium in January.

Guardiola could decide to see out his contract but there is a growing feeling within football that major change is on the way at the Etihad Stadium, leaving City to put contingency plans in place. The process is being led by their director of football, Hugo Viana, and the direction of travel is Maresca being named as Guardiola’s successor if a manager is needed.

Guardiola called Maresca last December “one of the best managers in the world” and described the Italian’s work at Chelsea as exceptional. The pair have a close relationship after working together at City. Maresca was Guardiola’s assistant when City won the Champions League in 2023 and is a follower of Guardiola’s style of play.

City are pushing to beat Arsenal to the title and could finish with another domestic treble. Guardiola has in effect completed English football and it would not be a surprise if he took a break after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium. He has won 18 trophies with City, who are top of the league on goal scored with five games to play.

Whoever replaces Guardiola when the day comes will be taking on a challenge equivalent to the one David Moyes inherited when he replaced Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013. Maresca is highly rated and was City’s under-23s coach before being promoted to work with Guardiola.

Maresca led Leicester to the Championship title in 2024, then replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea. He qualified for the Champions League and won the Conference League and Club World Cup during his first year there but his second season was cut short in explosive fashion.

Several Chelsea players liked Maresca’s coaching and were sorry to see him go. Enzo Fernández and Marc Cucurella have spoken fondly of their former manager in recent weeks. City have been linked with Fernández as they look for midfield reinforcements. Chelsea are willing to sell the Argentinian but will demand a high price.

City were approached for comment. – Guardian