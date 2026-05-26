‘Saxophone colossus’ Sonny Rollins dies aged 95

Jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins: was revered for his improvisational skill. Photograph: Junji Kurokawa/AP

Jazz musician Sonny Rollins, known as the “saxophone colossus”, has died aged 95.

He died at his home in Woodstock, New York, on Monday.

Rollins, regarded as one of the greatest jazz saxophonists of all time, worked with other greats including Miles Davis, Charlie Parker and John Coltrane.

A statement on his website said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound love that we announce the passing of Sonny Rollins.

“The Saxophone Colossus died May 25, 2026 at his home in Woodstock, NY at the age of 95.”

The statement also included a quote from Rollins, that said: “I think when the creative person ends, he continues in the next existence.

“I’m a person who believes this life isn’t the be-all and end-all of everything. A spiritual person doesn’t feel like that.”

Born Walter Theodore Rollins in New York City, the musician released more than 60 albums as a band leader.

His website describes Thelonious Monk as “his musical mentor and guru”.

Rollins won two Grammys, as well as the lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in 2004.

In 2011 he received the Medal of Arts from US president Barack Obama in a White House ceremony.

Rollins said he accepted the award, the nation’s highest honour for artistic excellence, “on behalf of the gods of our music”. – Reuters