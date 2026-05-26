Galway footballer Seán Fitzgerald confirmed as Love Island contestant

Galway footballer Seán Fitzgerald will feature as a contestant on the upcoming series of Love Island. Photograph: ITV

Galway footballer Seán Fitzgerald has been confirmed as a contestant for the upcoming series of Love Island.

The popular dating show hosted by Maya Jama returns for its 13th series on Monday, June 1st.

Fitzgerald, a 25-year-old primary schoolteacher, stepped away from the Galway senior football panel and will miss his county’s bid for the All-Ireland as he looks for love in Mallorca.

“I play Gaelic football, so we’re called jersey pullers. I may pull out the county card, but maybe using the county baller won’t work in this sport,” Fitzgerald said.

As well as being a teacher and footballer, he has a strong social media presence with just under 100,000 followers on TikTok and almost 4.5 million likes on his videos.

Asked about how he will approach his time in the villa, Fitzgerald said: “If I see someone I like, I’m going for it and nothing’s gonna stop me.”

Describing his ideal type simply as “female”, Fitzgerald said he “won’t be getting involved” in any drama in the villa but “might be mixing it”.

The Galway full-back will be joined in Mallorca by electrician Samuel (25) from Dudley; videographer Ellie (24) from West Lothian; model Samraj (25) from Birmingham; quantity surveyor Robyn (21) from Liverpool; business owner Lorenzo (28) from Hertfordshire; student Mica (21) from Barbados; and detective Lola (25) from Kent.

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