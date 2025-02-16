Former Republic of Ireland assistant coach continues to contest statements made by FAI’s David Courell and Marc Canham

Former Republic of Ireland WNT assistant coach Colin Healy is seeking a response from the FAI board as he continues to contest statements made by the association’s chief executive officer David Courell and chief football officer Marc Canham.

On December 11th last year, Canham informed Healy that his contract would not be extended following Ireland’s failure to qualify for the 2025 European Championships.

The FAI also replaced manager Eileen Gleeson with Carla Ward, whose appointment was announced in January.

Healy and his agent, Graham Barrett, claim to have been given separate assurances by Canham that he would be recommended to the board for a new contract unless Ireland were heavily beaten by Wales in the Euro play-offs.

Canham denied giving Healy any “absolute guarantees or assurances.”

On December 3rd, Wales qualified for their first major tournament after a 2-1 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Believing he would be retained by the FAI, Healy revealed he turned down an opportunity to manage Cobh Ramblers’ men’s team. The 44-year-old subsequently turned down a chance to coach Kerry FC due to family commitments.

On January 16th, two hours before Ward’s unveiling as the new Ireland manager, Healy released a statement through Barrett’s agency, Integrity Sports, stating Canham had “verbally assured” his future employment.

Healy and the FAI’s people and culture director Aoife Rafferty were unable to reach a resolution in subsequent discussions.

This prompted his letter to the board, sent in early February, that criticised the review process following Ireland’s failed Euros qualification campaign. Healy also expressed disappointment at not being able to interview for his own job.

The former Cork City manager and 13-time capped Republic of Ireland midfielder has yet to receive a response from the FAI board.

Healy also pushed back on Courell’s statement from January 16th, in which the chief executive said Healy had “misunderstood” a text from him.

Former Republic of Ireland WNT assistant coach Colin Healy. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“David expressed genuine sorrow that it had been communicated to him that I had made the decision not to continue, whilst also being very clear that the FAI would have welcomed an opportunity for me to continue my work with them,” Healy’s statement last month read.

“By reply I informed David that it was not my decision to leave and that I was, in fact, let go.”

Courell replied: “We were always open to whoever was appointed as head coach to consider Colin as a number two, but it’s always most important for a head coach to have that choice to appoint their own number two.”

Courell’s comments appeared to be undermined by Ward last Tuesday, as she announced her squad for Ireland’s upcoming Nations League games against Turkey and Slovenia. She said the appointment of Healy as her assistant was never suggested.

“It wasn’t an option to consider him,” said Ward.

Asked why not, Ward replied: “Because he was gone from the organisation before I came in.”

She added: “All I will say on it, if he was in the building would he be considered? Yes. But he wasn’t in the building.”

Ward retained goalkeeping coach Emma Byrne from Gleeson’s management and appointed Alan Mahon and Amber Whiteley as outfield coaches.

“I think the manner it was done (in) was disrespectful,” Republic of Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan said commenting on the matter earlier this month.

“I think it lacked class. It lacked compassion. The way he was treated is unfair. I am really gutted for Colin. I think it is a step backwards.”

The FAI declined to comment.