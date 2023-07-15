Sligo Rovers claim valuable three points with comfortable win over Cork City

Sligo Rovers proved too good for Cork City at the Showgrounds on Saturday evening. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Sligo Rovers 3 Cork City 0

Sligo Rovers claimed a valuable three points with a three-goal dismissal of Cork City in wet and windy conditions at the Showgrounds.

Goals from Max Mata, Johan Brannefalk and Stefan Radosavljevic meant the Leesiders fell to their third defeat in five games.

Rovers were able to include new striker Pedro Martelo in their match day squad after his midweek signing, but it was New Zealand striker Mata that had the home fans on their feet on the half-hour, when he powered home the opener.

The league’s joint top-scorer headed in at the front post after perfectly timing his run to meet Kailin Barlow’s end-line cross.

The second arrived early in the second half through an unlikely source. Swedish full-back Brannefalk swung a corner into the wind from the left, and the ball sailed all the way to the net despite the efforts of Conor Drinan to head clear.

It was the defender’s first goal for the club.

And the hosts wrapped it up with a third from attacker Radosavljevic, with goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran’s handling error allowing the Faroese international to claim his second goal in two home games with a close-range finish.

SLIGO: McNicholas, Brannefalk (Reynolds 87), Pijnaker, Mahon, Lafferty, Morahan, Bolger (Browning 72), Fitzgerald, Barlow (Liivak 72), Radosavljevic, Mata (Martelo 80).

CORK: Corcoran, Coleman, Custovic, Honohan, Whitmarsh, Drinan, Bolger (Stanulevicius 65), Bargary (Krezic 65), Coffey (Walker 64), Keating (O’Donovan ht), Owolabi.

Referee: R Hennessy.