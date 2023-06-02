José Mourinho charged with abusing referee Anthony Taylor, say Uefa

José Mourinho has been charged with using abusive language against a match official, governing body Uefa said on Friday after the Portuguese manager was filmed shouting at officials following AS Roma’s loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

In video footage which later emerged on social media, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager is seen gesticulating at Anthony Taylor and officials in the stadium car park and heard saying “disgrace”.

Mourinho was critical of the refereeing after the game, saying, "It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time."

Mourinho called referee Anthony Taylor a 'f****** disgrace' after Roma's defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League final. Video: Sportitalia/Reuters

Following the match, Taylor and his family were harassed by Roma fans at Budapest Airport.

READ MORE

The Premier League has joined refereeing body PGMOL in condemning abuse directed at Anthony Taylor after video footage emerged of him being accosted by angry fans at Budapest Airport.

Taylor and his family can be seen trying to evade a mob, who were shouting at him as he travelled home after refereeing Wednesday night’s Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla in the Hungarian capital.

A Premier League spokesperson said it was “shocked and appalled by the abuse suffered by Taylor, whilst PGMOL described the incident as “unjustified and abhorrent”.