Arsenal too good for Tottenham in the derby leaving them eight points clear at top of table

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Arsenal 2

The target on Arsenal’s back has got bigger and bigger, as Antonio Conte had noted on Friday, but hardly anyone has been able to hit it over the first-half of the Premier League season. Certainly not Conte’s Tottenham, who suffered another stinging derby-day reverse.

The 3-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium last October was bad – or maybe it was just more explicable, more expected. This one felt worse, especially in the first-half, when Arsenal called the tune so completely and put the game to bed with two goals – the first due to a calamitous Hugo Lloris handling error; the second a sweet Martin Ødegaard finish.

A prominent subplot had involved how Mikel Arteta’s young team would cope with the intensity of the occasion. Pretty well, it turned out. Their first away win over Spurs in the league since 2014 was built upon the assurance of Thomas Partey, the artistry of Ødegaard and the cut and thrust of Bukayo Saka, although it seemed a little unfair to only highlight their contributions.

Arsenal are eight points clear at the top after 18 matches, following Manchester City’s loss at a resurgent United on Saturday, and a first title since 2004 is theirs to lose. On this evidence, it will take an almighty wobble from them if they are to fall short. Next up for them is a visit from Manchester United next Sunday.

There were boos from the Spurs crowd at full-time and a mass flare-up on the pitch that was sparked by a confrontation between the Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, and the home substitute, Richarlison. After it, a Spurs fan behind the goal stepped on to the hoardings and aimed a kick at Ramsdale – a shameful moment.

Spurs were better in the second-half, only to run into stout resistance from Ramsdale, and an abiding image came after the players from both sides were pulled apart and those in red ran over in celebration towards the away end. Arsenal have so much to enjoy at present.

Arsenal oozed confidence at the outset, pressing on to the front foot. As they have done so often this season, they wanted to grab the game by the scruff of the neck, to dictate the tempo. Their passing was easy on the eye, the examples numerous, including the high diagonal that Partey swept out to Saka in the build-up to the breakthrough goal.

Saka ran at Ryan Sessegnon, who backed off, but Spurs’s woes were only just beginning. When Saka crossed, Lloris had the position at his near post and looked to be setting himself for a regulation catch. But he not only allowed the ball to slip through his fingers, but contrived to divert it up and into his own net. Behind him, the South Stand was stunned. The silence was only broken by the delayed reaction of the travelling fans at the other end.

[ Live Premier League table, latest scores, results and fixtures ]

Arsenal had threatened before then, Spurs getting away with one when Lloris played Clement Lenglet into trouble and the defender saw his clearance blocked by Ødegaard. Gabriel Martinelli crossed deep and Eddie Nketiah extended Lloris. Partey also headed high from an Ødegaard free-kick.

The first-half quickly descended into an ordeal for Spurs. It felt as if Arsenal had more men on the pitch. They worked their way into spaces time and again, their slickness in possession too much for Spurs. Saka ran riot on the right against Sessegnon, who Conte had started ahead of Ivan Perisic, and the only wonder was that it was only 2-0 at the interval.

Arsenal’s second was beautifully converted by Ødegaard, blasted low into the bottom corner from outside the area after a lovely move and yet another Saka run. There was no sign of any Spurs defender close to Ødegaard and quite a few home supporters suddenly had the idea to beat the half-time drinks queues.

The goal had been extensively signposted, Arsenal pouring forward in waves; Spurs gasping for breath. Nketiah hammered over a low cross that Spurs just about cleared (Arsenal had won the ball high up – not for the first or last time) while Ødegaard worked Lloris after a lovely move. Then there was the moment on 24 minutes when a Martinelli volley sparked panic, Spurs just about getting away with it but, on the second phase, Partey ran on to a volley and caught it so sweetly. The shot almost uprooted the post.

Son Heung-min shot at Ramsdale on 18 minutes and Harry Kane forced the Arsenal goalkeeper into a smart save just before half-time after good work by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. They were the most isolated of flickers.

Conte sent his players out early for the second-half. He and they were smarting. They had a good deal of pride to salvage, at the very least. Now they attacked the challenge, throwing caution to the wind as has been their habit in the second period of matches.

Kane started to show, as did Dejan Kulusevski – back in the team after injury – cutting in from the right and trying his trademark curlers. Ramsdale saved again from Kane and then brilliantly from Sessegnon after a neat Kane pass.

Arsenal wanted a second yellow for Cristian Romero after he stretched into a risky challenge on Granit Xhaka, sparking angry words between the Arsenal midfielder and Conte. Spurs wanted the next goal.

Arsenal continued to throw their punches, more on the counter now; to bristle with confidence – as illustrated by Martinelli turning around to control a cross field ball on his back. Lloris had to be alert to save from Nketiah after a Xhaka pass. How Nketiah has made light of the injury-absence of Gabriel Jesus.

Spurs pushed on, with Richarlison, the off-colour Son and Kulusevski having sightings of goal. Arsenal held firm. – Guardian