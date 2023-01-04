Brighton’s Evan Ferguson ‘buzzing’ to get on the scoresheet again

Irish striker Evan Ferguson is focused on continuing to work hard and score goals when selected after he found the net and assisted another on his first Premier League start in Brighton’s 4-1 win at Everton on Tuesday night.

In a seven-minute spell at the start of the second half Brighton scored three goals, with the 18-year-old Ferguson, Solly March and Pascal Gross adding to Kaoru Mitoma’s early first-half strike.

“We came in at half-time, we knew we could do better, we knew we sort of had them so we just came out and tried to give our best and luckily the goals came through,” the former Bohemians forward told the club’s website after the game.

“It’s a great result, to come bouncing back from last week (the 4-2 defeat to Arsenal) is probably the best thing you could ask for.” Ferguson became the club’s youngest Premier League scorer with a goal in that Arsenal match, but the three points made his second league goal feel all the sweeter:

“I think it’s a lot better when you can go and celebrate and not go and just pick the ball up and getting straight back, so just buzzing, buzzing with the result and to get another goal.”

Ferguson was unfortunate not to have two goals to celebrate, hitting the post earlier in the game.

“We had chances, I thought it was going in but it just hit the outside of the post but I just kept going and tried to get on the scoresheet again.”

With his family watching from back home in Meath, Ferguson explained his focus is on working hard in training and if Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi continues to pick him, he’ll keep chasing the goals.

“I feel it’s whatever he thinks, it’s his decision at the end of the day. I’m just going to keep coming in and working hard and if he wants to play me then I’ll try prove myself and try to get on the scoresheet.

“I feel comfortable (at this level), I’m in with the lads everyday and they push you to the limit. You have to keep working and working so when you get here it’s good.

“I think that’s all you can ask for – four goals away to Everton – it’s a good day’s work.”