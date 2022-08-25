Champions League draw: Bayern and Barcelona to meet as English teams avoid group of death

Former Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure shows the paper slip of Spain's Real Madrid during the draw. Photograph: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images

A Barcelona-Bayern Munich pairing headlines the Champions League group stage draw as the Premier League teams all avoided what looks to be the group of death. Internazionale also line out in that tough Group C, with Czech club Viktoria Plzen given the rough end of the stick as the fourth side in that group.

Liverpool line up in an interesting looking Group A that also features Rangers - who secured qualification this week - Napoli and Dutch champions Ajax.

In Group F, Scottish champions Celtic have been handed a tricky draw where they will meet defending champions Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian team will play their home matches in Warsaw due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

As far as the other Premier League teams are concerned, Spurs will likely be the happiest with their draw on paper. They are in Group D alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille.

Chelsea line up against AC Milan, Salzburg and Dinamo in Group E, while Manchester City have a potentially tricky group containing Copenhagen, Sevilla and Dortmund, though the latter two have endured a slower that expected start to their respective domestic seasons.

Champions League group stage draw

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers.

Group B: Porto, Atletico, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge.

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Internazionale, Viktoria Plzen.

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille.

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo.

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic.

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Dortmund, Copenhagen.

Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa.