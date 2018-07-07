Skerries 100 goes ahead after William Dunlop killed in crash

The Skerries 100 motorcycle road race will go ahead today as planned following the death on Saturday of Northern Ireland motorcycle racer William Dunlop during a practise run for the Dublin race.

The 32-year-old father-of-one, part of the renowned Dunlop racing family, died when he crashed on the race route near Skerries yesterday evening.

Gardai said the race would go ahead at the request of the Dunlop family.

Dunlop, from Ballymoney, Co Antrim, was hailed as a “talented sporting legend” by DUP leader Arlene Foster, who said he “will be forever remembered for his many achievements”.

His father, champion motorcyclist Robert, died after a crash during a practice race at the North West 200 in 2008, while his uncle, ‘King of the Road’ Joey Dunlop, was killed in a similar crash in Estonia in 2000.

William Dunlop RIP 1984 – 2018



William Dunlop missed this year’s Isle of Man TT to spend time with his pregnant partner, according to reports.

William Dunlop was a big talent and lovely man

Racing fans posted tributes on social media to “a big talent and lovely man” who will leave behind a “massive hole in the sport”.

Dunlop enjoyed a distinguished career on Ireland’s national road racing scene, accumulating some 108 wins including four victories at the North West 200 and seven at the Ulster Grand Prix since beginning his career in 2000, according to trade site Autosport.

A statement released by the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, the Skerries 100 organisers, said they “deeply regret” to announce he “passed away following injuries received in a tragic accident”.

It added: “The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club extends their heartfelt sympathy to William Dunlop’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time.”

William Dunlop who died in a crash on Saturday.

It added that, following discussion with the family, their sponsors and fellow riders, the Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club Ltd “has taken the decision to continue with the Skerries 100 on the 8th July. The club with the riders permission have decide to race with the entire prize fund to go to William’s Family.”

“It will be a non-championship meeting and the club hope everyone will consider this a fitting tribute to William and his previous race performance and results at the Skerries 100. The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club extends their heartfelt sympathy to William Dunlop’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time.”

Joey Dunlop holds the record for the most Isle of Man TT wins with 26, and is regarded as “one of the greatest motorcycling legends of all time”, according to the race website, while William’s brother Michael has registered 18 wins on the course.