Man (41) charged with murder of pensioner Sean Small in Co Down

The scene at Slievenabrock Avenue, Newcastle, Co Down, where Sean Small (84) was found murdered on Sunday. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

A 41-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner found dead outside his home in Co Down.

Sean Small (84) was found dead outside his home on Slievenabrock Avenue in Newcastle on Sunday.

The 41-year-old man is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Friday, police said.

Earlier on Thursday, police were given more time to question the man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder on Tuesday evening.

Detectives were granted a court extension of an additional 36 hours for questioning.

Previously, detectives said they were keeping an open mind in the investigation.

Small had recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for sexual offences.