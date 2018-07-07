Sweden 0 England 2: England player ratings

Jordan Pickford

Followed up on his penalty shootout heroics against Colombia with a fine display - his second half saves from Berg and Claesson preventing Sweden from getting back into the game. Distribution largely good. Rating: 8

Kyle Walker

Still has the tendency to look exposed at centre-half, without the touchline for protection, but his pace often gets him out of trouble. Played his part in what was an assured display from England’s backline. Rating: 6

John Stones

Has taken on the role as the senior centre-half in the England side with aplomb - always talking, always covering and winning his personal duels. Came out on top in his battle with Toivonen. Rating: 7

Harry Maguire celebrates scoring England’s opener in Samara. Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Harry Maguire

The Leicester City centre-half has been a revelation in Russia. His goal will grab the headlines but he also wins everything in the air at the back, while his accomplished passing allows England to play out from deep, disguising their shallow midfield options. Rating: 8

Kieran Trippier

The Spurs fullback has arguably been England’s player of the tournament so far and he was outstanding again in Samara, offering genuine width down the right coupled with pinpoint delivery, while also performing his defensive duties. Rating: 8

Ashley Young

Doesn’t offer quite the same energy as Danny Rose down the left but his ability at set-pieces keeps him in the team - his corner leading to Maguire’s opener. Made a couple of key defensive interventions in a largely solid if occasionally sloppy performance. Rating: 6

Jordan Henderson

England’s one bonafide central midfielder gave another fine showing, keeping play ticking as well dropping to cover his back four. Survived without a booking meaning he will be available for the semis - although he will likely need more help against Russia or Croatia. Rating: 8

Jordan Henderson leaps above Sweden’s Ola Toivonen in Samara. Photograph: Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty

Jesse Lingard

Another tireless display from England’s number seven, who ran himself into the ground from the first whistle to the last. He didn’t really get on the ball until later in the game, when he set up Alli’s second, but is proving to be a key player in this team. Rating: 7

Dele Alli

Alli has struggled throughout the tournament, not looking fully fit, and he was poor in possession in the first half. His goal - an unmarked header at the back post - seemed to spark him into life and bring back some of his usual swagger. Rating: 6

Raheem Sterling

Was often seen dropping deep in the first half and missed a golden chance when put through one on one with Olsen. However, while his wait for an international goal goes on this was a selfless shift from Sterling who didn’t stop running throughout. Rating: 7

Raheem Sterling in action during England’s 2-0 win over Sweden in Samara. Photograph: Yuri Cortez/AFP/Getty

Harry Kane

Kane couldn’t add to his Golden Boot tally but his performance showed the other side of his game - the ability to drop and hold the ball up, to run the channels and win the physical battles. A captain’s shift. Rating: 7

The bench

Fabian Delph, Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford came on when the game was won and helped see England over the line. Rating: N/A

The manager

Granted, Sweden were very poor, but Gareth Southgate has steered this young England side into the semi-finals of the World Cup with relatively little drama. Tactically, he got it spot on in Samara. Rating: 9