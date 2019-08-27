Van Graan says Joey Carbery’s race to be fit for RWC will be tight

Outhalf is recuperating from an operation on the ankle he injured in win over Italy

Gerry Thornley at University of Limerick

Ireland’s Andrew Conway checks on an injured Joey Carbery during the World Cup warm-up match against Italy. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Ireland’s Andrew Conway checks on an injured Joey Carbery during the World Cup warm-up match against Italy. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Johann van Graan has admitted Joey Carbery’s race to be fit for the World Cup will be a close run thing after the Munster outhalf visited the province’s high performance centre in the University of Limerick at the end of last week.

The 24-year-old Carbery is recuperating from an operation on the ankle he injured in Ireland’s opening World Cup warm-up win over Italy, with an estimated recovery period of four to six weeks.

“I had a chat with him, and he’s going to give himself every chance to be ready. He’s under the guidance of the national team’s medical team and I’m sure they’ll make the best decision for them and for him and whatever decision they make, I’m sure it will be the right one.

“He’s really pumped to get there. Obviously getting to a World Cup, at that age and in that form...I think he’s been in brilliant form over the last 12 months, so I think he’s looking forward to it very much.

“But you’re body’s got to work with you and these things happen. We’ve seen all the Test matches and guys get injured, so he’ll give it every shot to be ready.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.